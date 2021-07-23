Cancel
Astronomy

This Week's Sky at a Glance, July 23 – 31

By Alan MacRobert
skyandtelescope.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNova Cas update. Four months ago Nova Cassiopeiae 2021 erupted to magnitude 7.7. It has stayed roughly that bright ever since — a "slow nova" — but with a brightness spike to 5.5 in early May and smaller bumps since. As of July 20th it was 7.1. Charts and comparison stars.

Carl Sagan
