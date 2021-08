WORCESTER -- As the weather heats up in Central Massachusetts (on some days, at least), one of the WooSox most dynamic players, Yairo Muñoz, is heating up too. Muñoz is riding a 12-game hit streak that extends back to July 1, over which time he’s hitting .442/.478/.605/1.083 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six strikeouts over 46 plate appearances. After a slow start in May, hitting .234/.268/.325/.593, Muñoz’s performance has trended in the right direction all season long.