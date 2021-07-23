Lower Rates And A Stronger Dollar Pose A Problem For Reflation Sectors
This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Rates are falling in the US, and investors appear to be wondering why. One doesn’t have to look too hard to figure it out; yields are declining worldwide. Whether that is because of concerns of the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 or a general slowing in economic growth. Rates across Europe have plunged, with the German 10-year now trading below negative 40 bps.za.investing.com
Comments / 0