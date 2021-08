The full opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new West End musical Cinderella has been postponed just hours before opening night.Cinderella began performances last month with an audience capacity of 50 per cent, and had been set to open its doors to a full house this week, in conjunction with the easing of lockdown restrictions today (19 July).The long-awaited stage show had been set to debut at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre on Tuesday (20 July), with a preview performance taking place the night before. However, in a statement, Lloyd Webber said that the opening night would not be going...