Ted Lasso: Season Three? Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the Ted Lasso TV show stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and Sarah Niles. The series revolves around Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), a small-time college football coach from Kansas. He’s hired to coach a professional British soccer team, despite having no experience coaching the sport. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination, and biscuits. In season two, a sports psychologist has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, so you know what that means, Disney Plus users – time for another haul of new content to arrive on the Mouse House streaming platform. These days we’re treated to two hauls per week, what with original TV titles debuting on Wednesdays now. So if you’ve already binged the latest episodes of Marvel Studios Assembled and the Turner & Hooch premiere, then here’s what’s fresh on D+ for you to catch this weekend.
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2

One of the few bright spots in 2020 was Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. A surprisingly touching comedy about an American football coach who moves to England to led a professional soccer team, the series found its inspiration from a series of NBC Sport commercials and is now nominated for 20 Emmy awards. The show slowly built a following and a reputation for finding the good in the cynical. Now, it’s back for its second season and though it still has the kind, hilarious, and folksy Lasso spirit we’ve come to know, this time around the show makes a few bad passes.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Ted Lasso will still end after season three says creator

All good things may end, even something as good and as pure as Ted Lasso it seems. The show’s creators have been open about the fact that the popular comedy series about an American football coach, the titular Ted (Jason Sudeikis), who’s unexpectedly recruited to train an English Premier League team, initially conceived with a three-season story in mind. Still, fans were hopeful the series would go into extra time.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

In Season 2, the Ted Lasso phenomenon has not yet consumed Ted Lasso

"With such a lofty status come exaggerated expectations for the follow-up, and Ted Lasso Season 2 acknowledges the pressure its under by putting its titular coach (played by SAG Award winner Jason Sudeikis) on the spot," says Ben Travers of the Apple TV+ series. "His team, AFC Richmond, has been relegated to the EFL Championship division after last year’s season-ending loss, and now they find themselves stuck in a historic streak of ties. (Ted does acknowledge the irony in his predicament, seeing as he routinely forgot ties were even possible during his first season in soccer.) All of this has happened since the new coach came to town, so no matter how many skeptics he’s charmed, the buck has to stop with him. Toss in the lingering pain from his recent divorce as well as a young son living an ocean apart and Ted’s unflagging optimism faces its toughest test yet."
TV & VideosFinancial Times

Ted Lasso — sweaty, sweary football comedy returns to Apple TV Plus

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Television news. To give them their due, the writers of Ted Lasso cannot have imagined the pain they would be inflicting with the dreaded opening words of series two: “And it’s a penalty . . . ” Too soon! The resulting debacle, involving an involuntary but fatal save by the club’s own mascot, Earl the greyhound, is even more tragic than anything dreamt up in an England final. As striker Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) trudges glumly off the pitch, it’s clear that ever-hopeful American manager Ted Lasso will have to find some new motivational methods, and fast.
TV & VideosVariety

‘Ted Lasso’ Is Apple TV+’s Biggest Hit… but It’s Not That Big

It’s no secret that the Jason Sudeikis-starring scripted comedy “Ted Lasso,” which premiered last August, has been one of Apple TV+’s biggest triumphs to date. The series, which dropped its first episode of S2 today, has received 20 Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe. Moreover, data provided exclusively to Variety...
TV Seriestheyoungfolks.com

‘Ted Lasso’ Season two review: The Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Sudeikis returns with greater emotional resonance

The first eight episodes of “Ted Lasso” season two were screened for this review. Season one of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso wasn’t so much a surprise hit as it was a particularly well timed one. Premiering in the middle of 2020 as the world continued to face down what felt like an endless and devastating pandemic, the show from creator Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Cougar Town) extended a hand of comfort through an abundance of kindness. While the series isn’t the first to capitalize on the popularity of “nice comedy” that has certainly seen an uptick in recent years from Parks and Recreation to Schitt’s Creek, it does so with an ever present edge that separates it from contemporaries while never losing the well-intentioned heart that made it such an instant sell for viewers.
TV SeriesMacRumors Forums

First Episode of 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Debuts on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso sees Jason Sudeikis reviving his "Ted Lasso" character that first debuted during the 2013 NBC Sports English Premier League coverage. In the ‌Apple TV+‌ show, Sudeikis plays a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

These 7 ‘Ted Lasso’ quotes prove why the Apple TV+ show is so fantastic

Even though, okay, it’s certainly accurate to point out that the first episode of Ted Lasso Season 2 debuts on Friday, it somehow feels woefully inadequate to lead with that fact about the hit Apple TV+ series. For one thing, you’ve got to add in there somewhere that Ted Lasso also happens to be one of the finest TV shows — across any broadcast or streaming platform, bar none. Which is a claim that might sound impossibly lofty. But once you start reviewing the show’s long, long list of awards and industry recognition it’s already garnered — including the fact...
TV & VideosCNET

Ted Lasso is back on Apple TV Plus with season 2. Here's everything to know

Ted Lasso -- a feel-good, fish-out-of-water sports dramedy that's maybe Apple TV Plus' closest thing to a breakout hit -- is back on Apple TV Plus with its new second season. But Apple's subscription video service is a bit different than the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max. Unlike its main competitors, it doesn't have a deep library for you to dive into, and unlike Netflix, it doesn't drop all the episodes of a season at once. Instead, Apple TV Plus has a relatively small (but growing) lineup of originals, like Ted Lasso, Schmigadoon, Physical and The Morning Show and others -- and new episodes are released weekly.

