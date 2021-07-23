Intel, TI split leaves chip outlook in doubt

Motor drive IC is a chip integrated with CMOS control circuit and DMOS power device, which can be used with the main processor, motor and incremental encoder to form a complete motion control system. It can be used to drive inductive loads such as DC motors, stepper motors and relays. The motor driver chip is controlled by standard TTL logic level signal, with two enabling control terminals, which allow or forbid the device to work without the influence of input signals. There is a logic power input terminal, which enables the internal logic circuit to work under low voltage. Can be connected to the external detection resistance, the change of the feedback to the control circuit. Global Motor Driver IC key players include Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 33%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America, and Europe, both have a share about 39 percent. In terms of product, Brushless Motor Drive IC is the largest segment, with a share over 46%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Consumer Electronics, followed by Electric Tools, Office Supplies, IT and Communication Equipment, Industry and Automotive, Others. This report contains market size and forecasts of Motor Driver IC in China, including the following market information: China Motor Driver IC Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Motor Driver IC Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) China top five Motor Driver IC companies in 2020 (%) The global Motor Driver IC market size is expected to growth from US$ 2825 million in 2020 to US$ 4140.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.