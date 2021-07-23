Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Intel, TI split leaves chip outlook in doubt

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 10 days ago

(Reuters) – Two major chipmakers this week gave very different views of whether soaring demand for semiconductors will start to ease in the second half of the year, and it may take another round of earnings next week to settle the question. Texas Instruments on Wednesday gave a third-quarter sales...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Electronics#Smartphone#Ti#Reuters#Texas Instruments#Intel Corp#Summit Insights Group#Chromebooks#Amd Qualcomm Inc#Sk#Qualcomm#Apple Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Business
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
AMD
Related
Cell Phonesb975.com

Google to launch own processor for upcoming Pixel phones

(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google will use processors designed in-house for its new Pixel phones launching later this fall, in a shift away from Qualcomm Inc’s technology that has powered the tech giant’s Android devices for more than 15 years. The processor, called Tensor, will power the Pixel 6 and...
Cell PhonesBirmingham Star

Samsung holds 18pc of smartphones market share in Q2

Seoul [South Korea], August 2 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics' smartphone shipments ranked first in the world in the second quarter of this year, following the first quarter. According to the global market research firm Counterpoint on the 30th, Samsung Electronics recorded 18% of total global smartphone shipments in the second...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

AVGO Stock Forecast: A Global Semiconductor Leader with Full Possibilities

This AVGO stock forecast article was written by Yutong Li – Analyst at I Know First, Master’s candidate at Brandeis University. Broadcom’s Wi-Fi 6E breakthrough is a major tailwind for its growth. Broadcom Inc. has a solid competitive financial advantage with a ROC ratio of 258.61% and operating margin of...
Cell PhonesBenzinga

Google's New Smartphone Processor, Google Tensor, Set For Debut In Fall

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has decided to build its smartphone processor, called Google Tensor, to power its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones this fall. Google has ditched Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) just like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) dumped Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to use its processors for its new computers, CNBC reports.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple’s central chip plant contaminated with gas

Apple’s only chip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited (TSMC), had problems at its most modern facility. Production in the so-called Fab 18 in Taipei had to be stopped on Friday night due to contamination with an unnamed gas, reports the business medium published in Japan Nikkei. It’s about “certain...
StocksBenzinga

Apple Vs. Microsoft: Which Stock Is Performing Better In 2021?

Multinational tech giants Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are the two largest companies in the world by market cap at $2.4 and $2.1 trillion, respectively. So how have investors in the respective companies made out in 2021?. Here’s how Apple and Microsoft return on investment breaks down on...
Electronicsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Motor Driver IC Market Share and Growth 2021| Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor

Motor drive IC is a chip integrated with CMOS control circuit and DMOS power device, which can be used with the main processor, motor and incremental encoder to form a complete motion control system. It can be used to drive inductive loads such as DC motors, stepper motors and relays. The motor driver chip is controlled by standard TTL logic level signal, with two enabling control terminals, which allow or forbid the device to work without the influence of input signals. There is a logic power input terminal, which enables the internal logic circuit to work under low voltage. Can be connected to the external detection resistance, the change of the feedback to the control circuit. Global Motor Driver IC key players include Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 33%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America, and Europe, both have a share about 39 percent. In terms of product, Brushless Motor Drive IC is the largest segment, with a share over 46%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Consumer Electronics, followed by Electric Tools, Office Supplies, IT and Communication Equipment, Industry and Automotive, Others. This report contains market size and forecasts of Motor Driver IC in China, including the following market information: China Motor Driver IC Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Motor Driver IC Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) China top five Motor Driver IC companies in 2020 (%) The global Motor Driver IC market size is expected to growth from US$ 2825 million in 2020 to US$ 4140.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Economynddist.com

Intel CEO: Chip Shortage Will Get Worse

The chief executive of one of the world’s leading semiconductor makers predicts that a global shortage of chips is about to get even worse. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger tells the BBC that he expects the semiconductor shortfall to increase in the second half of this year. And he warned that it could be “a year or two” before the world’s supply of chips is able to meet demand.
TechnologyNetwork World

Intel revises its chip terminology and branding

Intel is pledging to introduce a faster generation of processors every year through 2025 by embracing new technology that enables smaller and smaller transistors and so more powerful chips. By 2024, the transistors will be so small they will no longer be measured in nanometers as they are today, but...
Santa Clara, CAraleighnews.net

Intel to compete worldwide as it manufactures Qualcomm chips

SANTA CLARA, California: Hoping to regain its lead by 2025 and catch up to rivals, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung Electronics, Intel Corp revealed plans this week to begin manufacturing Qualcomm Inc chips and expand its new foundry business. Starting as early as 2025, it will also tap...
BusinessBBC

Intel chief warns of two-year chip shortage

Intel's chief executive, Pat Gelsinger, says the worst of the global chip crisis is yet to come. Mr Gelsinger predicts the shortage will get worse in the "second half of this year" and it will be "a year or two" before supplies return to normal. The disruption, caused by huge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy