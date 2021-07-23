Cancel
China considering asking tutoring firms to turn non-profit – Bloomberg News

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn non-profit as part of a sweeping crackdown on the $120 billion industry, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing anonymous people familiar with the matter, pushing shares in the sector sharply lower. The Bloomberg News report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-23/china-is-said-to-mull-turning-tutoring-firms-into-non-profits said that under rules...

