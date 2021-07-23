Former LeClairRyan attorney Matson found to have committed ‘multiple instances of embezzlement’
It turns out Bruce Matson dipped into the till of the LandAmerica Financial Group bankruptcy fund on more than one occasion. The now-disbarred longtime Richmond attorney pleaded guilty on Thursday of obstructing an official proceeding, related to lies he told to federal officials as they were digging into how millions of dollars went missing from the LandAmerica estate on his watch as trustee and ended up in his personal bank accounts.richmondbizsense.com
