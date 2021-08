The pictures had been stored in the plastic tub for almost twenty years, they needed to be sorted out. This was going to be a good time to do just that. My kids and their families were coming back to Pierre for a reunion, the first one we’ve had as a family in ten years. Part of the reason they were here was because our original location in Kansas didn’t work out, so we put everyone up in motels in Pierre. Another part of the reason for meeting here was because I am starting chemotherapy for the cancer that has returned, and my endurance was questionable for travel, and it was just time. We needed to be together.