Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘I have to believe he is still alive’: Mother of Ben Needham still searching, 30 years on

By Lamiat Sabin
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXqCA_0b5ZGbj400

The mother of missing Ben Needham has said she will keep searching for her son, 30 years after his disappearance.

Ben was 21 months old when he went missing on the Greek island of Kos, where he was staying in a farmhouse with his grandparents.

Police believe the boy from Sheffield had died on 24 July 1991, as a result of an accident involving “heavy machinery” .

His mother, Kerry Needham, who was working at a hotel on Kos at the time of his disappearance, believes he is still alive.

She told the Daily Mirror : “I still have that hope that South Yorkshire Police are wrong.

“And while there is no evidence to show me, I have to believe he is still alive.

“There’s not a single thread of evidence to say otherwise.”

She said that she feels “stuck” in 1991 and has devoted three decades to the search of her son, adding: “I’ve never had any dreams or goals apart from finding Ben.”

Detectives from South Yorkshire Police carried out a three-week search of Kos in 2016.

A yellow Dinky toy car that is believed to have belonged to Ben was found during the search – that involved digging up of more than 800 tonnes of soil, in an area different to the one searched nearly four years earlier.

Police had told Ms Needham that they had learned that a man from Kos said that a digger operator called Konstantinos Barkas, who died in 2015, had told him that Ben had died in an accident, and that Barkas had hidden the toddler’s body in building waste. A body has never been found.

Barkas’s widow has said that her late husband was a “good man” who had nothing to do with Ben’s disappearance.

Detective Inspector Jon Cousins said at the time: “My team and I know that machinery, including a large digger, was used to clear an area of land on 24 July 1991, behind the farmhouse that was being renovated by the Needhams.

“It is my professional belief that Ben Needham died as a result of an accident near to the farmhouse in Iraklis where he was last seen playing.

“The events leading up to and following that incident have been explored by my team of experts to great lengths. The fact that we have not had a direct result during this visit to Kos does not preclude the facts that we know to be true.”

He said the investigation would not close and new information would be looked at, adding: “We will not stop in our quest to find further answers for Ben’s family.”

Leigh-Anna Needham had said that she understood why the police had come to their conclusion that her brother had died, but that “without definite proof there is still hope.”

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

197K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Still Searching#Uk#Greek#The Daily Mirror#Ms Needham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Wirral baby death: DNA database used to find family

DNA databases are being used to trace the family of a baby boy who was found dead on a golf course. The boy was discovered in a wooded area at Brackenwood golf course in Bebington, Wirral, on 29 January. It is not known how long he had been there. A...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Police search for four-year-old boy who and father missing for almost a week

Police are attempting to trace a missing four-year-old boy and his father, who have not been seen for almost a week.James and Ian Malone were last seen playing near Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, around 10.15am on Sunday, 4 July.Mr Malone, 44, had met James as part of a planned visit on Sunday morning, but during then left the area with his son. Neither have been seen or heard from since.Northumbria Police said officers had been carrying out enquires to locate James and Mr Malone, but had so far been unable to identify their whereabouts.Detectives have released an image of the pair,...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

5-Day-Old Baby's Toes Eaten Away By Rodents After Infant Dumped In Bushes

A 5-day-old baby girl was found abandoned in the bushes near a village in India. Authorities said Thursday some rodents had eaten away two toes of both the legs of the child. The baby was rescued by officials of the District Child Protection Unit of Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the state of Andhra Pradesh after they received information about the abandoned child, media outlet The Hindu reported.
Hope, ARKSLA

Police still searching for Hope woman who has been missing for 6+ years

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department is still searching for a woman who went missing in 2015. Madeline Tomlin, 25, is 5′ 5″ tall, weighs about 115 lbs, and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen in the Fulton area. Police are still searching for her after she was reported missing on May 19, 2015.
Public SafetyBBC

Oxford stop-and-search powers after boy stabbed in back

Enhanced stop-and-search powers have been put in place in Oxford after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the back. The attack took place between 02:30 and 05:30 BST near Foresters Tower in Wood Farm Road, Headington, on Thursday. The victim, who was treated in hospital, was in the area with...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Newborn Baby's Partially Eaten Body Found Near Gas Agency, Search On For Mother

A newborn baby's body was found abandoned near a gas agency in India on Tuesday. The police said the body had been partially eaten by stray dogs. Staff working for the gas agency in the northern state of Punjab saw the canines feeding on the body, local media Jagran.com reported [Google Translate showed]. They then informed the police who arrived at the scene and took the remains to a nearby hospital.
AccidentsPosted by
IBTimes

16-Foot Crocodile Eats 4-Year-Old Child Alive In Front Of Her Mother

A huge crocodile attacked and ate a 4-year-old girl alive while she was near a canal in Pakistan with her mother. The horrific incident took place Saturday in the city of Sukkur. According to local media reports, the child was washing clothes with her mother on the bank of Nara Canal when the crocodile pounced on her and dragged her into the water. The girl's mother saw her daughter being eaten alive by the reptile, Daily Pakistan reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy