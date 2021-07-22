Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of Three Country Fans Who Died at Faster Horses Festival

Country fans especially are no strangers to Trisha Yearwood and her iconic career. Country Fancast notes that the artist is best known for her songs "She's in Love with the Boy," "Walkaway Joe" and "In Another's Eyes." She has also sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, and has nabbed three Grammy Awards, three Country Music Association Awards, and three Academy of Country Music Awards. But, beyond music, Yearwood has also ventured into the world of cooking, having written several well-selling cookbooks and hosting Food Network's show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen." But perhaps one of her biggest claims to fame is her marriage to another famous country singer, Garth Brooks.