Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Facing Headwinds on New Alzheimer’s Drug, Biogen Launches Controversial Campaign

By Julie Appleby, Kaiser Health News Kaiser Health News
Daily Times
 10 days ago

Do you sometimes lose your train of thought or feel a bit more anxious than is typical for you?. Those are two of the six questions in a quiz on a website co-sponsored by the makers of Aduhelm, a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug. But even when all responses to the frequency of those experiences are “never,” the quiz issues a “talk to your doctor” recommendation about the potential need for additional cognitive testing.

www.thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eisai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drug#Alzheimer#The New York Times#Facebook#Harvard Medical School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
Related
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MassLive.com

When will the COVID vaccines be fully approved by FDA?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it is working to fully approve the COVID-19 vaccines as coronavirus cases continue to rise and vaccination rates drop. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey released this month found that among the one-third of U.S. adults surveyed who are unvaccinated, 16%...
Medical & Biotechcw39.com

Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected. In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2%...
Public Healthoc-breeze.com

FDA approves experimental drug cocktail for preventing COVID-19

Summary: Expanded authorization enables use of REGEN-COV for post-exposure prophylaxis (action taken to prevent disease, especially by specified means or against a specified disease) in certain people exposed to a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infected individual, or who are at high risk of exposure to an infected individual in an institutional setting.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

AstraZeneca's Saphnelo receives FDA approval

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday that Saphnelo had been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients already receiving standard therapy for moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus. 7,081.72. 16:21 02/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,077.35. 16:21 02/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,061.12. 16:21 02/08/21. n/a. n/a. 17,561.90. 16:21 02/08/21. 0.37%. 64.79.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants EUA for Regeneron’s antibody cocktail to prevent Covid-19

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ investigational antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) to prevent Covid-19. REGEN-COV is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, that can hinder SARS-CoV-2 infectivity. The updated authorisation allows the use of...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Lenalidomide and Pomalidomide: Immunomodulating Drug Therapies in Multiple Myeloma

The American Cancer Society estimates that oncologists will diagnose about 34,920 new cases of multiple myeloma in 2021 with about 12,410 deaths expected to occur. Multiple myeloma (MM) is a cancer that forms in plasma cells. Healthy plasma cells are an important part of the immune system and help fight infections. In MM, cancerous plasma cells producing abnormal proteins overwhelm healthy blood cells and cause complications including fatigue, anemia, and the inability to fight infections.1.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

An ALS Drug Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer’s

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Could a drug used to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) help people with mild Alzheimer's disease?. The results of a small new study suggest the strategy could work. Riluzole has been used for more than 20 years to slow the progression of ALS,...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca's (AZN) Saphnelo Granted FDA Approval in the US

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) announces Saphnelo (anifrolumab-fnia) has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who are receiving standard therapy. The approval by the Food and...
Medical & Biotechbiopharmadive.com

AstraZeneca wins first FDA approval for systemic lupus drug in a decade

The Food and Drug has approved AstraZeneca's drug Saphnelo for the treatment of systemic lupus, the British pharma announced Monday, making the antibody the first new drug cleared for the autoimmune condition since GlaxoSmithKline won approval for Benlysta in 2011. Saphnelo is the first drug of its type, designed to block an immune-activating protein called type 1 interferon.
IndustryWebMD

FDA Authorizes Preventive Use of Regeneron Drug

Aug 2, 2021 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday expanded its emergency use authorization for the antibody cocktail from Regeneron, making it the first preventive therapy authorized for unvaccinated and immunocompromised people in high-risk settings. In a news release, the agency said the drug REGEN-COV should only...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

CKD Drug Hit Phase III Endpoints Yet Rejected by FDA

Shares of Ardelyx Inc. have fallen nearly 13% in premarket trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected the company’s chronic kidney disease drug, tenapanor. On Thursday, Ardelyx announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for tenapanor, which has been under development for the control of serum...
Pharmaceuticalsoutbreaknewstoday.com

Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, gets FDA approval for prevention in immunocompromised adults

GlaxoSmithKline today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) in adults aged 18 years and older who are or who will be at increased risk of shingles due to immunodeficiency or immunosuppression caused by known disease or therapy. Immunocompromised individuals are at greater risk of shingles and associated complications than immunocompetent individuals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy