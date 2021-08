Two Black girls from Atlanta made history this week by becoming the first Black female duo to win the annual summer debate competition at Harvard University. 16-year-old Jayla Jackson and 17-year-old Emani Stanton, who are both members of the Atlanta-based Harvard Diversity Project, reportedly bagged the historic win by defeating over a hundred debaters from around the world. "We did it AGAIN! Our 4th consecutive championship win was brought home to Atlanta by Jayla & Emani with an #UNDEFEATED record as they became the FIRST EVER Black girl duo to win Harvard’s international debate competition against over one hundred debaters from around the world," the Harvard Diversity Project wrote on Instagram.