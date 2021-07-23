Cancel
POTUS

Biden says it seems like some Fox News anchors have had an ‘altar call’ on vaccines

By Nicole Lyn Pesce
MarketWatch
 10 days ago
The president alluded to an apparent pivot this week by personalities such as Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy toward urging their viewers to get vaccinated

MarketWatch

Related
Healthmediaite.com

Fox’s Howard Kurtz Criticizes Pundits — Including Colleague Geraldo Rivera — for ‘Shaming’ the Unvaccinated

On Sunday’s MediaBuzz, Fox News’ Howard Kurtz criticized pundits “shaming” unvaccinated Americans — and that included Fox colleague Geraldo Rivera. The spread of the Delta variant has led to a rise in covid cases around the United States, and there’s been a great deal of frustration that more people aren’t vaccinated against the virus. Rivera said on The Five last week that people who aren’t vaccinated should at least get tested every week, and if they’re not, “you are an arrogant, selfish SOB.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The pandemic turning point the White House didn't want

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is tired of wearing a mask. Stepping into the East Room on Thursday, his face covered in black surgical fabric for the first time in weeks, the President made no attempt to disguise his disappointment at returning to the most charged symbol of the pandemic era.
Public HealthDaily Beast

‘Daily Show’ Exposes Fox News Hypocrisy on Immigrants and COVID

The Daily Show is currently on an extended summer hiatus—with host Trevor Noah set to return with a “brand new look and feel” starting in mid-September. But that hasn’t stopped the team of writers and researchers from working diligently behind the scenes to hold Fox News hosts and other conservatives accountable for spreading dangerous misinformation.
Public HealthPosted by
Rolling Stone

Fox Hosts Hit Peak Bizarro World: Tucker Lies, Says Fauci ‘Created’ Covid. Cavuto Calls Him a ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘Vilified’ Like ‘Lex Luthor’

The disinformation network known as Fox News recently told its viewers that Dr. Anthony Fauci is the “guy who created covid” after, mere days earlier, another host said the White House’s chief medical adviser had been unfairly “vilified” and treated as though he’s “Lex Luthor.” On Wednesday, Fox’s Tucker Carlson continued with his callous and dangerous campaign to downplay the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine, escalating his efforts to discredit the nation’s leading infectious disease expert by falsely labeling Fauci as “the guy who created covid.” But just last week, after a Senate hearing where Fauci defended himself against false attacks from...
BusinessVanity Fair

The MyPillow Guy Has Had It With Fox News

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who has stuck with Fox News amid controversies that drove other advertisers away, has apparently had enough. “I am pulling all my ads of MyPillow on Fox indefinitely and immediately. Shame on Fox,” Lindell said Thursday during an appearance on his own livestream network. His exit isn’t due to anything controversial Tucker Carlson said, but rather what he claims Fox News won’t do. The right-wing pillow magnate, who has dedicated his post-2020 election life to trying to prove the fantasy that it was stolen from Donald Trump, said the network “refused to run [a MyPillow] commercial for our country,” prompting him to drop Fox altogether. (Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against MyPillow and Lindell earlier this year after the CEO falsely claimed that the company illegally tipped the election scales for Joe Biden.)
U.S. Politicsdfl3cd.org

Fox News Attacks Biden For Implementing Fox’s Own Vaccine Policy

Fox News is turning the White House’s upcoming push for COVID-19 vaccinations among the federal workforce into just another front in its right-wing culture war and campaign to undermine public health — even though Biden’s upcoming policy will be seemingly identical to Fox’s practices in its own offices. To be...
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

Former White House Doctor Says Biden 'Has Completely Lost It,’ Would Resign

Former White House physician and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, predicted that President Joe Biden may either step down from the presidency or be forced to resign in the near future, following criticism of Biden’s reported difficulties in providing clear answers in a recent media briefing. Jackson, who represents Texas's...
PharmaceuticalsLongview News-Journal

Polman: A vaccine U-turn for Fox News?

Pro-life Americans, which I define as people who want to defeat the pandemic, should welcome support from all quarters — including the darkest precincts of the Fox propaganda machine. Hence it was nice this past week to hear Sean Hannity utter these sentences:. “Please take COVID seriously. I can’t say...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden walks fine line with Fox News

President Biden is walking a fine line with Fox News, needling it this week on the subject of vaccine misinformation but avoiding an all-out war with a cable news network. Biden has yet to sit down with Fox News for an interview, a move that could lead to criticism from the left.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fox News viewers are less likely to get vaccinated, poll shows

Latest Videos (16 Videos) Crew battling Tamarack Fire makes narrow escape out of fire and flames. Cheney and Kinzinger respond to McCarthy over committee comments. Conservative radio host changes tune on Covid-19 vaccination. 'Dangerous and stupid': ER physician on packed, maskless Trump event. Debate escalates over masks as the start...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fox News guest says network’s anchors are ‘virtue signalling’ by backing vaccinations

Over the last two days, conservative figures ranging from Fox News hosts to lawmakers have pulled a 180 regarding the coronavirus vaccine, urging their audiences and constituents to take the shot and save their lives. The push included vaccine endorsements from Fox News hosts Steve Doocy and Sean Hannity as well as Congressman Steve Scalise and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. For college Republican group TPUSA and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, however, all of those endorsements amount to "virtue signaling”.Mr Kirk, whose organisation is best known for a group of college students protesting "safe spaces" while wearing adult diapers,...

