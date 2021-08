Elon Musk, the Sadboi Technoking, just got a new reason to pout — the U.S Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved a company to begin conducting the first-ever human trials of an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI)... and that company is most certainly not his company Neuralink. The bragging rights instead will go to Synchron, a 20-person tech firm whose “Stentrode” motor neuroprosthesis device can now enter into its early feasibility study at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital later this year.