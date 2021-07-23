We unlock the mysteries of the language of your homeowners policy

(BPT) - The past year has taught homeowners to value their dwellings not just as a place of residence, but a center of social, personal and professional lives. Many will continue to see their homes as a center of work, learning and play, as we continue adjusting to new concepts of ‘normal.’ A person’s home is also a place where they feel the most relaxed, safe and secure, and there are several ways to continue to make the home experience fun, comfortable and productive. From real estate products to home security and at-home technology resources, AARP members have access to a variety of member benefits that can help improve the homeowner experience.