Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sorrento, LA

We unlock the mysteries of the language of your homeowners policy

By Sarah Schlichter
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The policy probably reads like an impenetrable block of legalese, but knowing 6 key terms can help you better understand if you're covered properly.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sorrento, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualty Insurance#Insurance Policies#Insurance Company#Nerdwallet#Nerdwallet#Better#Hippo Insurance#Travelers#Barnum Benefit Advisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
Real EstateBusiness Insider

Does homeowners insurance cover second homes and vacation homes?

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Homeowners insurance for a second home will cost more than...
Real Estatealvareviewcourier.com

How rising construction costs could impact your homeowners insurance

If you recently started a home improvement project, you probably have noticed the rise in construction costs. According to Verisk’s (ISO) most recent 360Value Quarterly Cost Update, total reconstruction costs increased 8.1% countrywide, on average, between January 2020 and January 2021. Lumber, iron, steel and labor costs all have increased in just a year. These drastic increases are not exclusive to building materials. These rising construction costs may have a significant impact on your homeowners insurance as well.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Lindsay Walston

Ready To Become a Homeowner? How To Save for Your Downpayment As Quickly as Possible

If you've been thinking about buying a home, you may have already played around with an online mortgage calculator or have a general idea of how much house you can afford. For many people, the primary thing that stands in their way is coming up with a sufficient downpayment. The good news is that saving for a downpayment just takes a little bit of planning and a lot of discipline, but it is completely doable.
Real Estatestoufferrealty.com

Your Guide To Homeowners Association

When considering a home that will make you part of a Homeowners Association, it is important that you completely understand what you are signing up for. If you have specific questions, it is best to talk to your real estate agent, but for information about HOAs in general, use this blog post as your guide!
Real Estatemybanktracker.com

What to Do Before Renewing Your Homeowners Insurance Policy?

Home insurance is a policy that protects your property from losses and damages. It’s not required by law, but your mortgage lender will likely require proof of a policy before closing. Like other types of insurance, a home insurance policy renews each year. Your provider will send renewal information prior...
Real Estatethepennyhoarder.com

Can You Depend on Your Homeowners Insurance When the House Floods?

This is one of the first questions homeowners ask — or should ask — when they are shopping for insurance for their home:. “Does homeowners insurance cover water damage?”. The answer they are given is “it depends,” and such is the way with understanding what homeowners insurance covers and what...
Real EstateNewsday

Before you toss your homeowners policy in a drawer, look up these 6 terms

Stuffed with industry jargon and legalese, your home insurance policy isn’t exactly light reading — but that doesn’t mean you should toss it in a drawer without a glance. After all, the words in that policy could mean the difference between being completely covered for a disaster or having to pay thousands of dollars to repair your home.
Personal FinanceInsurance Journal

Mistakes on Certificates Versus Clear Policy Language

“Can a certificate of insurance limit the breadth of protection provided by the insurance policy and endorsements?”. This has to be the weirdest certificate of insurance (COI) question I have ever been asked. Generally, the question goes the other way, asking if language on a COI can broaden coverage. Technically,...
Public Safetykoamnewsnow.com

New mystery: Ransomware victim got key to unlock networks, but from where?

The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack, Kaseya, has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident. Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say Thursday how the...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Hippo To Expand Insurance To Include Homeowners Association Policies

Hippo Enterprises Inc. has built upon its home insurance foundation to launch a homeowners association policy, according to a Thursday (July 22) report from Bloomberg. The company is also planning to roll out insurance for condominium associations and single-family rentals, as well as other possible customers. Hippo, which was founded...
Cell Phonesseattlepi.com

Solutions to Enrich Your Homeowner Experience

(BPT) - The past year has taught homeowners to value their dwellings not just as a place of residence, but a center of social, personal and professional lives. Many will continue to see their homes as a center of work, learning and play, as we continue adjusting to new concepts of ‘normal.’ A person’s home is also a place where they feel the most relaxed, safe and secure, and there are several ways to continue to make the home experience fun, comfortable and productive. From real estate products to home security and at-home technology resources, AARP members have access to a variety of member benefits that can help improve the homeowner experience.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Dropped insurance policies leave Florida homeowners scrambling

MELBOURNE, Fla. — In June, 94-year-old Betty “Mary” Fonrose received a notice from her insurance company indicating it was not renewing her policy. Four insurance companies have asked Florida officials to drop more than a combined 54,000 policies. People like 94-year-old Mary Fonrose are now struggling to find insurance after...
Real EstateInvestopedia

Colorado Real Estate School Review

Colorado Real Estate School is an entirely online real estate school that offers self-paced real estate classes. Its goal is to help real estate professionals prepare for a career in real estate or achieve more in their current career. The school takes full advantage of the latest internet technology to create engaging content which makes classes more enjoyable and information easier to retain. It offers instructor-led classes on-demand that can be taken from the comfort of your home at any time.
EconomyMotley Fool

Is Wildfire Damage Covered by Homeowners Insurance?

Whether a home is covered for wildlife may be determined by location. Many parts of the United States are experiencing a wildfire crisis. The Bootleg Fire beginning in early July engulfed more than 300,000 acres in southern Oregon, while The Dixie Fire became the 15th largest wildfire in California history. And these are just a few of the many recent devastating fires.
Juneau Empire

Opinion: City mask policy means we’ll vacation elsewhere

We have delayed visiting Juneau due to your reimposition of the mask mandate in city facilities. We are concerned you might spread this to a citywide mask mandate on a moment’s notice, before we arrive. We don’t want to be “encouraged” to wear masks in indoor spaces — what was the point of getting vaccinated if we still need to be shamed into wearing masks? We just elected a conservative mayor in Anchorage so these kind of restrictions will not be reinstated, and we have plenty of choices on where to spend our vacation money where we don’t need to put up with this nonsense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy