Our weekend ended on a much drearier note as the region saw mainly overcast sky for Sunday along with numerous showers and even some times of steady rain. All the clouds and rain helped knock high temperatures back into the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front is moving from northwest to southeast through the region tonight, and early on, a few showers or even a rumble or two of thunder will still be possible. There is no longer any severe threat tonight. Behind our cold front, skies will clear later tonight, and this will set the stage for a dry and pleasant first half of the new week. The latter half of the week and next weekend may start to turn a little more humid with a few chances for showers and thunderstorms, but at this point it doesn’t look like any vigorous storm systems will be tracking across our region. One thing lacking from our forecast as we big August is heat and humidity, as there isn't much of either through the next seven days. So be sure to enjoy the break from the summer humid conditions, at least for now.