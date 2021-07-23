Cancel
NBA

Fans celebrate Milwaukee Bucks championship with a parade

Cover picture for the articleFans packed the streets in celebration for a parade after the Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years.July 23, 2021.

