Fans celebrate Milwaukee Bucks championship with a parade

Kyle Kuzma is no longer a Los Angeles Laker. The last remnant of the Lakers' young core is now gone, as Kuzma was traded along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and their 2021 NBA Draft pick to the Washington Wizards to bring in perennial All-Star and former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. For LA, this is a move that brings them closer to an NBA championship next season, as they have a big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.