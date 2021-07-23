Hazmat Called; No Injuries After Gas Line Hit in Lafayette

Photo courtesy of Lafayette Fire Department

The Lafayette Fire Department was called to bring in their Hazmat to the area behind Ollie’s Discount Store yesterday.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan, a construction crew was digging in the area, and they hit a gas line.

No one was injured during the incident that happened at around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Hazmat crew workers were able to contain the scene until officials from Centerpoint Gas arrived there to work on repairs to the gas line.

LUS had to disconnect electricity to get the work done so that nothing could be ignited by electricity flowing and any gas.

All the repairs were done by 6:30 in the evening, and eventually, LUS was able to reconnect the electricity.

This happened in the 5700 block of Johnston Street.