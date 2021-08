It was just over two weeks ago that a man two states away shared the simple request of a Coralville man. The response has been nothing short of overwhelming. The photo above is of Miles Davis, of Coralville. He has Down syndrome and each day gets the mail for his mom. He was discouraged because the only things that came in the mail for him were medical bills. His mom, Shelly, asked for people to send Miles letters via a video on TikTok. That's when Kris Sipe of Tulsa, Oklahoma jumped in to help and it seems the whole world noticed.