Top 5 Cruel Nicknames for Yakima According to TikTokkers

By Reesha On The Radio
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 12 days ago
If you want to know what's going on in the world, TikTok is where it's at. You can find out what is on the minds of the youth and increasingly adults, too. It's the young ones who can keep it real with you. They let you know exactly what they are thinking without any filters and sometimes that can be an emotionally painful experience or it can keep you cracking up laughing. Speaking of cracking, that is part of one the most cruel nicknames I've heard to describe Yakima.

94.5 KATS

Where to Find Ramen in Yakima

Like many, I grew up with the instant ramen you find cheap in stores. It was one of the few things I was comfortable making myself when my parents weren't available. I always just kind of figured that's what ramen was. I was very wrong later in life when I attended my first ramen restaurant about 20 years ago in Hawaii. Comparing real ramen to top ramen is like comparing oil paintings to color-by-number. It took a few years but Yakima is finally catching on and we have a few great places to get legit ramen right here in Yakima.
94.5 KATS

Washington State Summer Con AGAIN! This Weekend!

Many things for many people, got canceled in the dumpster fire known as 2020. One of the biggest things for me was Washington State Summer Con. When it was announced that it wasn't going to be happening last year, I was bummed. It was going to be jam packed with many creators & stars that I had admired for many years. Luckily, they promised to be back, bigger and better... and they are keeping their promise!
94.5 KATS

Green Lime Skittles, Previously Discontinued, on Shelves for Limited Time

I was never the biggest fan of Skittles, often opting for Reese's Pieces instead, but Skittles have always been a top-seller when it comes to treats on the candy shelf and are a favorite of my children. A few years ago my kids offered me a Skittle and I said 'sure, I'd love a green one' when we both realized that green was no longer a color in the bags anymore.

