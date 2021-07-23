25 of the Most Important Unwritten Rules We Should All Remember to Follow [Gallery]

Bazzi shared he learned a lot over the past year and a half and had COVID quarantine to self-reflect. "I'm grateful to say I’ve been … offered a new perspective … and I feel grateful," Bazzi explained. "The last year and a half provided a lot of challenges," he added. "… Forced to be alone with yourself and deal with some of the stuff you’ve been putting off for a while and by the grace of making music I had at a lot of outlets to talk about the stuff going on and get it off my chest. ... As you grow up, you keep refining the things you want," he added. "… I’m kind of simplifying my wants and just trying to feel good and human-like. … I’m trying to learn to step back from all of it and have some sort of gratitude.”