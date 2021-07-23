Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

25 of the Most Important Unwritten Rules We Should All Remember to Follow [Gallery]

By Bobby G.
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In just about every aspect of life, there are a set of 'unwritten' rules - a set of guidelines that everyone is just expected to know and to follow. I'm sure there are unwritten rules in your profession, I know there are in mine. There are unwritten rules for work, school, sports, friendship, dating, parenting, etc. Assuming you know the unwritten rules for your particular situation, the question then becomes - are you following them?

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#The Unwritten#Friendship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Sports
Related
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Bazzi Shares Some Seriously Insightful Wisdom We Should All Follow

Bazzi shared he learned a lot over the past year and a half and had COVID quarantine to self-reflect. "I'm grateful to say I’ve been … offered a new perspective … and I feel grateful," Bazzi explained. "The last year and a half provided a lot of challenges," he added. "… Forced to be alone with yourself and deal with some of the stuff you’ve been putting off for a while and by the grace of making music I had at a lot of outlets to talk about the stuff going on and get it off my chest. ... As you grow up, you keep refining the things you want," he added. "… I’m kind of simplifying my wants and just trying to feel good and human-like. … I’m trying to learn to step back from all of it and have some sort of gratitude.”
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Let’s Analyze Katie Thurston’s Body Language With Her Final Three ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants, Shall We?

It’s down to the wire, folks. Katie Thurston is officially at the end of her Bachelorette season and has three men—Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and Justin Glaze—competing for her heart and that final rose. Truly, where has the time gone?? We still don’t know who’s going to win this shebang (that’s if you’re one of the patient ones who hasn’t read up on the “who Katie gets engaged to” spoilers), but Katie’s new finalist pics with the guys actually betrays a lot about her ~true emotions~ for them.
Internetgoodmenproject.com

Why Does Facebook Keep Trying To Get In the Dating Game?

Facebook — face it. You are going out with the millennials. Good thing you have instagram because dang, you keep missing the mark. In case you didn’t get it the first, second and third time you tried to get us to make a dating profile on there, let us say it again: We do not want to date on facebook.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

What Is One “Unwritten Rule” That You Believe Everyone Should Know And Follow? – #TQOTD

SMILE … it’s the 9th best thing you can do with your lips. That was on a plastic thing my Mum bought me when I was a kid. Figuring out the other 8 would take a few years but the message stuck with me. Be good to others … treat all people with respect. You can accomplish all of that with a SMILE … at least that’s what I believe. So we wanted to learn what you “The Click of 6” believed … THUS the TQOTD:
Musicat40.com

Bazzi Shares Some Seriously Insightful Wisdom We Should All Follow

Bazzi shared he learned a lot over the past year and a half and had COVID quarantine to self-reflect. "I'm grateful to say I’ve been … offered a new perspective … and I feel grateful," Bazzi explained. "The last year and a half provided a lot of challenges," he added. "… Forced to be alone with yourself and deal with some of the stuff you’ve been putting off for a while and by the grace of making music I had at a lot of outlets to talk about the stuff going on and get it off my chest. ... As you grow up, you keep refining the things you want," he added. "… I’m kind of simplifying my wants and just trying to feel good and human-like. … I’m trying to learn to step back from all of it and have some sort of gratitude.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy