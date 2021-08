Florence Pugh is one of the most highly sought-after rising stars at the moment. She’s been acting for film and television for less than ten years and is already an Academy Award-nominated actress, been in one of the biggest 2021 movies, and attached to quite a few major projects. Little Women and Black Widow have helped propel Florence Pugh’s career but she has a lot more to come. There are so many upcoming Florence Pugh movies and TV shows that we can’t wait to watch.