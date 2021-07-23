Three new cases of COVID in the islands are vaccine breakthroughs
After more than a month of no new cases locally, San Juan County has three new cases of COVID-19. There is one case on each of the following islands: Lopez, Orcas and San Juan. All three cases are breakthrough cases. This means that each person is fully vaccinated and it has been more than two weeks since the vaccine series was completed. All exposures came from outside the community and none of the recent exposures are related to another.www.islandsweekly.com
