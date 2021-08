The AV world has not yet been forced to embrace standard UX research and design practices. It soon will be, says Adam Banks, founder and director, ux-study. We’ve seen extraordinary advances in technology in the past 20 years - mobile technology and the web are virtually unrecognisable from then to now. Much of this change has come from a stronger focus on the User Experience of systems - a change from an engineering-led mindset (where design decisions are made primarily for the convenience of engineers building the systems) to a user-centred approach (where all decisions are informed by the needs of end users).