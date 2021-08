Well if you know a kid that would love the chance to wear an eye patch and did some swashbuckling, then this is their chance!. On August 21st, one business in Belfast is getting the kiddos ready to take-over the town with a Pirate-takeover. The Back and Forth, which offers personal charter experiences in the Bay of Belfast, is taking on creating their own army of pirate kids to demand the town of Belfast from Mayor Eric Sanders or have ye pay a handsome loot!