Chelsea is probably not signing Erling Haaland. Dortmund was never keen on selling even with a much lower transfer clause going active next summer. The Blues could yet break the bank for Haaland, but it seems increasingly unlikely that the club shells out upwards of 200 million for club and agents just to stay ahead of competition. They’ll continue to try but there is a growing sense that Dortmund will always say no and Chelsea’s point has been made.