Maine State

Here Are Some Of The Nastiest Nicknames For Towns and Cities In Maine

 11 days ago
Let's face it, there are times in Maine when there isn't much happening and you're forced to create your entertainment. For generations, that entertainment has included coming up with ridiculous and in some cases, downright offensive nicknames for the towns and cities we live in or visit. Why? Because we're bored, we're drunk or we just want someone to pay attention to us. Are they super clever and creative? Not particularly. But that isn't the point. The point is to make you laugh, make you shake your head or make you angry. With that in mind, here are some of the nasty nicknames for towns/cities in Maine that you may have heard of.

