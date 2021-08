Jamie Carragher has hit out at Georginio Wijnaldum following comments made by the former Liverpool midfielder after his move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Dutchman left the Reds this summer after five years to join the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer, and finally opened up on his move away from Anfield. In an interview with The Times, the 30-year-old said: “Every day in training and in the game I gave everything. Liverpool meant so much to me. There was some moment when I didn’t feel love and appreciated there.