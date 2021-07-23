‘Moment of truth’ arrives for Milan as Kessie attracts interest from England, Spain and France
After a break of about four months, AC Milan have restarted contract talks with the entourage of midfielder Franck Kessie. Calciomercato.com reports that the last meeting between the parties dates back to 25 March when the Rossoneri management presented a renewal offer closer to €3m net per season than €4m. The Ivorian’s request was very different and things then moved into a state of stand-by.www.yardbarker.com
