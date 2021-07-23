Cancel
Premier League

‘Moment of truth’ arrives for Milan as Kessie attracts interest from England, Spain and France

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a break of about four months, AC Milan have restarted contract talks with the entourage of midfielder Franck Kessie. Calciomercato.com reports that the last meeting between the parties dates back to 25 March when the Rossoneri management presented a renewal offer closer to €3m net per season than €4m. The Ivorian’s request was very different and things then moved into a state of stand-by.

Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool 'eyeing up move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie'

Kessie is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract and there have been question marks raised over whether his long-term future remains at the San Siro. And the uncertainty has placed a number of clubs on red alert, with La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy claiming that Liverpool are eyeing up the talented 24-year-old.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool 'eyeing up a move for in-demand AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie this summer' as they look to pounce on his contract impasse in a bid to replace Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool are interested in moving for in-demand AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie this summer, according to reports. Kessie is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract and there have been question marks raised over whether his long-term future remains at the San Siro. And the uncertainty has...
Tribal Football

AC Milan expect imminent Kessie offer from Liverpool

AC Milan are expecting an imminent offer from Liverpool for Franck Kessie. Sportmediaset says Liverpool have offered Kessie a deal worth £7m-a-year in an attempt to lure the combative goalscoring midfielder from AC Milan. The Reds are now ready to follow up with a firm bid for the Ivorian. The...
UEFAYardbarker

Milan could act on Bennacer’s release clause amid interest from Man City and PSG

AC Milan could soon negotiate with Ismael Bennacer to get his release clause removed amid interest from abroad, a report claims. According to Calciomercato.com, Bennacer is determined to recover the ground lost from the past unfortunate season, due to injuries, and regain a central role in the team alongside midfield partner Franck Kessie.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

AC Milan midfielder Kessie: We'll miss Donnarumma

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie admits they'll miss Gigio Donnarumma. The Italy Euro 2020 winner has left Milan for PSG this summer and Kessie concedes his departure is a blow. He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "If I'm sorry? Sure. We have shared an important part of our life. "And then...
SoccerYardbarker

From Spain: Milan leading Atletico Madrid and Juventus in race for Napoli captain Insigne

AC Milan have a concrete interest in signing winger Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli and sales could help fund a move, it is claimed. According to the latest from TDFichajes, Insigne will not be at Napoli next season as their president Aurelio De Laurentiis is not willing to give in to the demands of a player to renew his current contract, which is set to expire in June 2022.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'I want to stay forever': AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie insists he wants to remain at the San Siro for his whole CAREER despite links with a transfer to Liverpool and Tottenham

Franck Kessie has insisted he want to stay at AC Milan 'forever' despite reported links to Liverpool and Tottenham. The Ivorian's contract with the Italian giants is set to expire next summer in 2022, leading to speculation that Premier League sides including Jurgen Klopp's Reds are interested in pouncing for him.
UEFAYardbarker

Loan requests arrive for young Milan duo with striker closing in on exit

An update has arrived on AC Milan’s market strategies related to two of their Primavera products in particular from journalist Luca Marchetti. In his latest for TMW, Marchetti has confirmed that Milan are all set to close a deal which will see young striker Lorenzo Colombo join Serie B side SPAL on a season-long loan spell. He spent the second half of last season with Cremonese in the second division but scored only once, so this is another chance for the centre-forward to play with some consistency.
SoccerYardbarker

Milan and Kessie closer to agreement that would see him become highest-paid player

AC Milan have not yet reached a full agreement over the renewal of Franck Kessie but yesterday’s meeting helped bring the parties closer. According to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), there is a calm between the Milan management and his agent George Atangana. Yesterday sporting director Frederic Massara met with Atangana in Bologna and reiterated that the club wants to the Ivorian midfielder at all costs and are ready to give Kessie €6m per year plus bonuses.
SoccerTribal Football

Valencia fullback Correira: We'll be ready for AC Milan

Thierry Correia says Valencia's players were happy with their friendly defeat to Levante. The Portuguese fullback says the team is responding well to new coach Jose Bordalas. "We wanted to leave here without conceding goals. We managed that, and we are very happy with the win. But there are still many things to improve," he told the club's website.
UEFAYardbarker

Official: AC Milan announce Colombo has signed for Serie B side SPAL on loan

Lorenzo Colombo wasn’t included in Milan’s squad for tonight’s friendly against Nice and immediately, news broke of a loan move to SPAL. Now, the Rossoneri have officially announced the youngster’s departure. Colombo spent the second half of last season on loan at Cremonese and Milan decided that a loan move...
SoccerTribal Football

Atalanta coach Gasperini admits AC Milan target Ilic has made transfer request

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits Josip Ilic has made a transfer request. The midfielder has been linked with AC Milan this summer. “We'll see on Ilicic," said Gasperini. “At the end of last season, he manifested the desire to try new experiences. He did well in training, he never complained, so he's preparing to find a club that can help him play regularly.

