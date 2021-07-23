‘Moment of truth’ arrives for Milan as Kessie attracts interest from England, Spain and France

An update has arrived on AC Milan’s market strategies related to two of their Primavera products in particular from journalist Luca Marchetti. In his latest for TMW, Marchetti has confirmed that Milan are all set to close a deal which will see young striker Lorenzo Colombo join Serie B side SPAL on a season-long loan spell. He spent the second half of last season with Cremonese in the second division but scored only once, so this is another chance for the centre-forward to play with some consistency.