It's taken a few years of steady decline, but Tottenham have finally accepted that they might need to pay up and fix their defence. A reliance on Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen for what felt like 1,000 years saw Spurs left woefully unprepared when both started to get older, and the gamble that Davinson Sanchez would be able to take their spot on the throne really hasn't paid off.