Santos source confirms Kaio Jorge deal is ‘getting closer and closer’ as striker ‘has chosen Milan’
A source who works for Santos has revealed his belief that Kaio Jorge will complete a move to AC Milan this summer. A number of sources are reporting that Milan are closing in on a deal with Santos for the 19-year-old meaning his days in Brazil could be numbered, but he may have signed off in the best possible way as he scored the decisive goal in their 2-1 aggregate win against Club Atlético Independiente.www.yardbarker.com
