Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Santos source confirms Kaio Jorge deal is ‘getting closer and closer’ as striker ‘has chosen Milan’

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA source who works for Santos has revealed his belief that Kaio Jorge will complete a move to AC Milan this summer. A number of sources are reporting that Milan are closing in on a deal with Santos for the 19-year-old meaning his days in Brazil could be numbered, but he may have signed off in the best possible way as he scored the decisive goal in their 2-1 aggregate win against Club Atlético Independiente.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaio Jorge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Santos Fc#Ac Milan#Santos Fc Europe#Noruega
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
A.C. Milan
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

Milan agree terms with striker but tug-of-war between Milan and Santos continues – the situation

The back and forth between AC Milan and Santos over striker Kaio Jorge continues as a further discount is sought, according to a report. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) writes how Milan’s will is to include another striker in the squad to compliment the existing options of Ibrahimovic and Giroud. The first choice is Kaio Jorge, who has a contract with Santos until 31 December 2021.
SoccerYardbarker

Brazilian striker ready to snub Juventus for Milan – Maldini pushing to close the deal

AC Milan do not consider their attack to be complete and are looking to sign Kaio Jorge from Santos, according to a report. As per this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanLive), Paolo Maldini in particular wants another centre-forward to compliment Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud, and he has sniffed the chance to land Jorge given his contract is expiring on December 31st.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Kaio Jorge has heart set on Milan – other offers rejected with Santos forced to sell

AC Milan appear to be in a great position to close the deal for Santos striker Kaio Jorge, according to a report. This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via PianetaMilan) reports that Milan want to complete the attack with the signing of Kaio Jorge as the 19-year-old is seen as the ideal presence to grow alongside two veterans in Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud who have won virtually everything between them.
MLSESPN

LAFC near deal for Colombian striker Cristian Arango - source

LAFC is nearing a deal to acquire Millonarios forward Cristian Arango, a league source confirmed to ESPN. Official terms have not been agreed to but there is an expectation the deal will get done, possibly by the end of the week. Arango has scored 20 goals in 46 games for the Colombian club over the past two years, where he is on loan from Benfica.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester United edge closer to signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid with '£42m fee and personal terms agreed'... and deal to follow Jadon Sancho will be confirmed imminently

Manchester United are closing in on signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane with personal terms reportedly agreed. The centre back has been one of United's top transfer targets this summer with his deal at the Bernabeu set to expire next year and now the two clubs have agreed a £42m fee, which works out as £34m up front and £8m in add-ons.
SoccerYardbarker

Sportitalia: Milan, Juventus and Benfica in complex tussle for Santos striker – the situation

The Kaio Jorge case continues to get more and more complicated with Milan among three teams looking to sign him from Santos, a report claims. As reported by Gianluigi Longari of Sportitalia (via MilanNews), Juventus have sent an official correspondence to Santos to inform them of their willingness to find an agreement with Kaio Jorge, whose contract with the Brazilian club will expire in December.
Soccerbundesligalive.com

AC Milan eye double swoop for RB Leipzig duo Alexander Sorloth and Marcel Sabiter

According to the latest news around soccer online, AC Milan are reportedly plotting a double raid on RB Leipzig in the coming weeks, with Alexander Sorloth and Marcel Sabitzer in the Italian’s cross-hairs. According to Norwegian journalist Andreas Korssund, the Rossoneri want to land Sorloth on a season-long loan with...
SoccerYardbarker

Frustrated Santos now ready to accept Juventus’ offer for Kaio Jorge

Kaio Jorge is the latest talent from Brazil that is turning heads around Europe and Juventus is keen to sign him. They are facing tough competition from AC Milan and Benfica, but they have reportedly moved to secure a pre-contract agreement with the teenager for him to join them for free next year.
SoccerYardbarker

Juventus’ maximum offer for Kaio Jorge revealed

Kaio Jorge has reached a pre-contract agreement with Juventus and he is now free to join them in January when his current Santos contract would have expired. The Brazilian is also wanted by AC Milan and Benfica, but Juve seems to have won the race for his signature. Benfica had...
SoccerYardbarker

Milan’s risky Kaio Jorge strategy backfires as Juventus swoop to secure agreement

The Kaio Jorge saga continues to rumble on with three clubs in the running to land him at the moment, according to a report. MilanNews reports that Milan spoke with the entourage of the player and managed to get a verbal agreement over personal terms, while Juventus obtained a written agreement with the player and his agents on Monday which puts the Bianconeri in an advantageous position.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool in contact with minders for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie

Liverpool are in contact for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Corriere dello Sport says Liverpool have outlined their contract offering to Kessie. The Reds continue to be linked with the Ivory Coast international, despite his public desire to remain with Milan. Liverpool are prepared to offer Kessie a contract worth...
UEFAYardbarker

Official: AC Milan announce Colombo has signed for Serie B side SPAL on loan

Lorenzo Colombo wasn’t included in Milan’s squad for tonight’s friendly against Nice and immediately, news broke of a loan move to SPAL. Now, the Rossoneri have officially announced the youngster’s departure. Colombo spent the second half of last season on loan at Cremonese and Milan decided that a loan move...
SoccerTribal Football

Atalanta coach Gasperini admits AC Milan target Ilic has made transfer request

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits Josip Ilic has made a transfer request. The midfielder has been linked with AC Milan this summer. “We'll see on Ilicic," said Gasperini. “At the end of last season, he manifested the desire to try new experiences. He did well in training, he never complained, so he's preparing to find a club that can help him play regularly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy