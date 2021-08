Tax break would be costly, unfair, and ineffective. The Globe editorial supporting a state charitable deduction provides readers with an incomplete view of this expensive and lopsided tax giveaway (“Giving a boost to nonprofits in their time of need,” July 23). The Massachusetts Department of Revenue estimates that this tax break will cost $300 million in its first full year, and the cost will grow from there. This is far above the $64 million, partial-year figure the Globe cites.