Seagate Technology Stock A Buy After 8% Drop In A Week?

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.86.