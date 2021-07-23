Seagate Technology Stock A Buy After 8% Drop In A Week?

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) reached its 52-week high of $106 in May this year before the recent sell-off, leading to an 8% drop in STX stock within a week, to levels of around $82 currently. While the broader markets have seen a recovery over the past two days, Seagate stock dropped further. Seagate reported full-year 2021 earnings, with revenue coming in only marginally higher at $10.68 billion. However, rising operating margins and a $160 million increase in other income, saw EPS rise from $3.83 to $5.43. Despite this, the stock has struggled amidst demand concerns that could affect memory prices by the end of 2021, which could, in turn, impact company revenues and margins.

