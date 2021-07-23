Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Dozens missing after deadly landslides in western India

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MfgD_0b5Z1s7p00
Rescue efforts in Bhiwandi (National Disaster Response Force/AP) (AP)

At least 47 people have been killed after landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India

Authorities said more than 1,000 other people trapped by floodwaters were rescued overnight.

The dead were killed in three landslides in Raigad district in western Maharashtra state, said district official Nidhi Chaudhary.

She added that many of those rescued were stranded on rooftops and even on top of buses on highways.

State government official Sagar Pathak said in addition to the 47 dead, more than 30 people were missing after the landslides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yh83n_0b5Z1s7p00
Flooding in Ratnagiri district, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra (Indian Air Force/AP) (AP)

Ms Chaudhary said the rains had slowed and water levels were reduced on Friday, making it easier for rescuers to reach the area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the loss of lives.

“The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected,” Mr Modi tweeted.

Elsewhere in the region, a house collapsed after heavy rains in the Shivaji Nagar area in eastern Mumbai, killing two people and injuring eight others, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

In Ratnagiri district, 200 people were rescued from hilly areas on Thursday after the heavy rains.

In the coastal town of Chiplun, home to 70,000 people, more than half the area was flooded, the news agency reported.

BN, Patil, district administrator of Ratnagiri, said he has sought the help of the army, coast guard and the National Disaster Response Force for rescue operations.

An Indian navy statement said it has deployed helicopters for evacuating stranded people and sent rescue teams with boats to the region.

Authorities sounded an alert in the southern state of Telangana with heavy rains causing flooding in Hyderabad, the state capital, and other low-lying areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIHzP_0b5Z1s7p00
The search is continuing for the missing (National Disaster Response Force/AP) (AP)

Meteorologists said 11.8in of rain that has fallen so far this month in Hyderabad, known as one of India’s information technology hubs, is the most seen in July in 10 years.

The flood gates of one of the main reservoirs, Osman Sagar, were opened for the first time in a decade to discharge excess water.

Last weekend, more than 30 people were killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in and around Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

Disasters caused by landslides and flooding are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are often poorly built.

The monsoon is crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season, but the rains often cause extensive damage and kill scores of people each year.

Experts said that heavy rainfall along India’s western coast is in line with how rainfall patterns have changed over the region in past years due to climate change.

Roxy Mathew Koll, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in the western city of Pune, said: “The frequency and intensity of heavy rains has increased.”

He added that the warming Arabian Sea is driving more cyclones and more intense rainfall over short periods of time.

“Every year we need to be prepared on the west coast,” he said.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western India#Landslides#India News#Accident#The Press Trust Of India#Coast Guard#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Dozens missing and seven dead after cloudburst triggers flash flood in India’s Jammu and Kashmir

Seven people have died and at least 30 are missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in India’s northernmost Jammu and Kashmir state.The cloudburst occurred near the remote Honjar village in the state’s Kishtwar district on Wednesday at 4am local time, according to an official.Officials said they rescued 17 people, of whom five are critically injured.The floods have led to the destruction of property and infrastructure as well as loss of life. At least eight homes have been destroyed and several bridges in the area were washed away. There is thought to be a risk of further flooding as the...
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

India Monsoon Death Toll Climbs To 159, Dozens Still Missing

The death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in India climbed to 159, officials said Sunday, with rescuers searching for dozens more missing. The country's western coast has been inundated by torrential rains since Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department warning of further downpours over the next few days.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
WorldUS News and World Report

German Warship Heads for South China Sea Amid Tension With Beijing

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Monday sent a warship to the South China Sea for the first time in almost two decades, joining other Western nations in expanding its military presence in the region amid growing alarm over China's territorial ambitions. China claims swathes of the South China Sea and...
Louisiana StatePosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Is A New Lockdown Looming In Louisiana’s Future?

With rising hospitalizations across the state from COVID-19, could Louisiana be in store for another mandated lockdown?. Reuters is reporting that the number of COVID-19 cases in America has almost doubled in the past ten days. So the question is now being asked if there should be another federally mandated lockdown to slow the infection rate in the U.S.A.
CoronavirusCBS News

WorldView: Deadly landslides in India; Tunisian president ousts prime minister

Flooding and landslides have killed at least nine people in India. Meanwhile, unrest and protests in Tunisia over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has led to the president firing the prime minister and suspending parliament. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN AM with the latest news from around the world.
EnvironmentSFGate

Wildfire in western Greece forces village, beach evacuations

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A wildfire that broke out Saturday in western Greece forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats, authorities said. The fire was in a mountain forest 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Patras,...
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Firefighters continue to battle wildfires near Turkey’s beaches

Turkish firefighters were battling for the sixth straight day to control the blazes tearing through forests near Turkey’s beach destinations. Fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures, the fires that began on Wednesday have left eight people dead and forced residents and tourists to flee vacation resorts in a flotilla of small boats.
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Pune to receive light rainfall in August, says IMD

Aug. 2—After heavy rainfall in July, the first week of August may witness a decrease in rainfall activity as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to IMD, rainfall activity will reduce over Maharashtra in the first week of August. Only Konkan and Goa will receive rainfall, whereas Pune city and district may receive only light rainfall, said weather department officials.
WorldTelegraph

Turkey wildfires force 1,000 tourists and locals to flee by boat

More than 1000 panicked holidaymakers and residents were evacuated from the tourist hotspot of Bodrum over the weekend as Turkey struggles to contain the wildfires that have raged across the country’s Mediterranean towns over the past week. Videos on social media showed tourists hurrying towards the beach to be evacuated...
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Death toll in central China floods now exceeds 300

More than 300 people died in recent flooding in central China authorities said, three times the previously announced toll. The Henan provincial government said 302 people died and 50 remain missing. The vast majority of the victims were in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, where 292 died and 47 are missing.
Environmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Afghanistan's flash floods death toll rises to 113

Kabul — The death toll from this week's flooding in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nuristan has risen to 113 as rescue operations continue, a disaster agency official said on Sunday. Another 34 villagers were wounded when heavy rains hit Kamdish district mid-week, a spokesman for the country’s National Disaster Management...

Comments / 0

Community Policy