Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Top 5 Cruel Nicknames for Yakima According to TikTokkers

By Reesha On The Radio
Posted by 
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want to know what's going on in the world, TikTok is where it's at. You can find out what is on the minds of the youth and increasingly adults, too. It's the young ones who can keep it real with you. They let you know exactly what they are thinking without any filters and sometimes that can be an emotionally painful experience or it can keep you cracking up laughing. Speaking of cracking, that is part of one the most cruel nicknames I've heard to describe Yakima.

kffm.com

Comments / 0

107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Yakima, WA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Coolio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icarly#Idaho Part#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Desert
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Where to Find Ramen in Yakima

Like many, I grew up with the instant ramen you find cheap in stores. It was one of the few things I was comfortable making myself when my parents weren't available. I always just kind of figured that's what ramen was. I was very wrong later in life when I attended my first ramen restaurant about 20 years ago in Hawaii. Comparing real ramen to top ramen is like comparing oil paintings to color-by-number. It took a few years but Yakima is finally catching on and we have a few great places to get legit ramen right here in Yakima.
Washington StatePosted by
107.3 KFFM

Washington State Summer Con AGAIN! This Weekend!

Many things for many people, got canceled in the dumpster fire known as 2020. One of the biggest things for me was Washington State Summer Con. When it was announced that it wasn't going to be happening last year, I was bummed. It was going to be jam packed with many creators & stars that I had admired for many years. Luckily, they promised to be back, bigger and better... and they are keeping their promise!
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Man Shoots Fridge In Soda Retaliation

We've all been there, you're home alone, a little on edge. You hear something that sounds like a gunshot. It could be a firework, we are in July after all, maybe it's a leftover from Independence Day, and your neighbor wants to wish everyone a happy 25th of July! Or, even scarier, maybe it's an actual gun shot. Maybe it is a drive-by. You hear a sound come from the kitchen. Your instincts kick in, and you shoot at your Frigidaire! All because of a soda that exploded.
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

The Skyrocketing Average Home Rental Cost in Yakima Is Too High!

It is so depressing looking for a place to rent in Yakima and there is absolutely no reason why it should be!. I have lived in the same 1 bedroom apartment for nearly twenty years even though I have a 10-year-old, but that's because where I live the rent is so cheap I will never be able to find a place in the same price range. It feels like I live in one of those rent-stabilized apartments like they have in New York City. You know what I'm talking about: the rent pretty much stays the same no matter what, or at least close to the same price year after year.
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Woman Crush Wednesday: Underdog Angie DeVora of Meraki Creations

As big as we think this World is, we are constantly reminded again and again just how much our actions affect others. You could be inspiring people right now and not even know because you're focused, like a laser beam, on the task at hand! Angie DeVora, the owner of Meraki Creations, is one of those inspirers. A force to be reckoned with and no matter how many roadblocks have been put in her way, she continues to fight for what is right and create beauty amongst the chaos. This is why she is this week's Women Crush Wednesday!
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

West Valley is Getting a New Sushi and Teriyaki Restaurant

Whenever a new restaurant comes to Yakima it seems like it always pops up in the downtown or Union Gap areas. I can't complain as with all that traffic of those areas it would be beneficial however when a new restaurant opens in other areas I have to look into it. I happen to be driving by and noticed this sign which is a great sign for those who live in West Valley.
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Was Yakima Bombed? Here’s Where Those Loud Booms Are Coming From

The last few days you may have asked yourself, "What the heck was THAT?!?!" following a loud, concussive, window-rattling boom. The answer is a little more understandable once you know the source. For those that have lived in the upper Yakima Valley for very long are likely so used to it by know that it almost goes unnoticed.
Moxee, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Ready for a Tattoo? Listen and Win or at the Moxee Hop Festival

It's the age-old question., to get a tattoo or to not get a tattoo. Some start super young like SZA, getting her first tattoo at 13 years old! My husband got his first around the age of 16 but I waited until I was in my mid 30's. My Mom is about to retire and JUST got her first tattoo, by a fantastic local artist named Chevy Cortez.

Comments / 0

Community Policy