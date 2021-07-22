Top 5 Cruel Nicknames for Yakima According to TikTokkers

It is so depressing looking for a place to rent in Yakima and there is absolutely no reason why it should be!. I have lived in the same 1 bedroom apartment for nearly twenty years even though I have a 10-year-old, but that's because where I live the rent is so cheap I will never be able to find a place in the same price range. It feels like I live in one of those rent-stabilized apartments like they have in New York City. You know what I'm talking about: the rent pretty much stays the same no matter what, or at least close to the same price year after year.