Rio medalist Brady Ellison thought his archery career was over. Then he saw a natural healer.
TOKYO — In the months after Brady Ellison won two Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio games, cementing him as one of the best archers in the world, he still wondered if his career was slipping away. That year, the pain in his right drawing hand had become so pronounced that every time Ellison released an arrow, it felt as if someone was jolting hot iron through his fingertips and into the base of his elbow.www.washingtonpost.com
