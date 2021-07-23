Cancel
Hanover, NH

EKT sees online threat after Office of Greek Life cancels Masters pong tournament

By Kyle Mullins
Dartmouth
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual pong tournament was shut down by the Office of Greek Life on Tuesday, leading to fervent speculation on social media about the cause. Following a notice decision by the Office of Greek Life that the “Masters” pong tournament could not take place this year due to safety and liability concerns and multiple violations of the hazing and drug and alcohol policies, Epsilon Kappa Theta sorority received a threat against the house, which summer president Lila Hovey ’23 reported to Safety and Security.

