EKT sees online threat after Office of Greek Life cancels Masters pong tournament
The annual pong tournament was shut down by the Office of Greek Life on Tuesday, leading to fervent speculation on social media about the cause. Following a notice decision by the Office of Greek Life that the “Masters” pong tournament could not take place this year due to safety and liability concerns and multiple violations of the hazing and drug and alcohol policies, Epsilon Kappa Theta sorority received a threat against the house, which summer president Lila Hovey ’23 reported to Safety and Security.www.thedartmouth.com
