Dartmouth Dining plans to expand options and hours in the fall

Courtyard Cafe and residential snack bars will reopen and new dining venues will be introduced to campus. As Dartmouth prepares to return to full campus access by Aug. 1, Dartmouth Dining is working to expand hours and venue options for the upcoming academic year. After closing for over a year due to the pandemic, Courtyard Cafe in the Hopkins Center for the Arts — often referred to as “The Hop” — and the snack bars located in residential halls will reopen for the fall, according to Dartmouth Dining director Jon Plodzik and Novack Cafe and residential snack bar manager Chris Robbins. Plodzik also said that there will be a new cafe in Baker-Berry library by Sept. 2 and a bubble tea station at Collis Cafe “sometime soon.”