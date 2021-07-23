Days of ’47: Impactful women pioneers

The Days of ’47 Parade — one of the oldest parades in the United States that typically brings more than 200,000 to downtown Salt Lake City — is back after a 2020 hiatus. “Last year was a rough year, as we all know, and we’re back and bigger than ever,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said earlier this week to mark the return of the Days of ’47 festivities, KSL reported. “This is about the history and the heritage of our state ... and this is the one opportunity we have every year for all of Utah to come together and celebrate this Western heritage that is ours.”