Pa. College of Health Sciences adds graduate-level nursing education program

By LANCASTERONLINE
Lancaster Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania College of Health Sciences is adding a new graduate-level nursing program beginning in the fall 2021 semester. The 15-credit post-master’s certificate in nursing education, announced by the Lancaster-based college last week, will feature educational theory in clinical and adult learning, including curriculum design, teaching strategies and assessment. It is geared toward nurses who already hold a master of science in nursing.

