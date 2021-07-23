Pa. College of Health Sciences adds graduate-level nursing education program

Innovation and discovery are at the forefront of our programs. The College of Science and Engineering (COSE) is dedicated to improving lives by encouraging our students to push the envelope, uncover the unknown and create change. Our college exists within the world of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and fosters immersive, hands-on learning and development. As a COSE student, you’ll work closely with renowned faculty and colleagues as you advance, aspire and achieve.