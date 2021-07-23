Earthweek: Diary of a Changing World

Cancel
The deadly heat wave that roasted the U.S. Pacific Northwest and western Canada also cooked more than a billion seashore animals to death, leaving a putrid stink near Vancouver, B.C. University of British Columbia experts say the heat, combined with low tides in the middle of the afternoon, created dangerous combinations for animals like clams and mussels for more than six hours at a time. Observers say temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius occurred on some rocky shoreline habitats. Professor Dave Sauchyn of Canada’s University of Regina says this summer’s unprecedented heat occurred years earlier than predicted by models, in a sign that the climate emergency is deepening faster than expected.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

CDC rebuffs Biden bid to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has turned down President Joe Biden's request for a new scaled-down pandemic-related moratorium on residential evictions, citing a lack of legal authority to take the action, the White House said on Monday. The previous moratorium, which...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
The Hill

Bill and Melinda Gates officially divorce

The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates was finalized on Monday, according to court documents first reported by Reuters. The pair, who founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, announced in early May that they were splitting up after 27 years of marriage. They said at the time that they would continue to work together at the foundation, but concluded that they can no longer "grow together as a couple."

