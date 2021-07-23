Earthweek: Diary of a Changing World
The deadly heat wave that roasted the U.S. Pacific Northwest and western Canada also cooked more than a billion seashore animals to death, leaving a putrid stink near Vancouver, B.C. University of British Columbia experts say the heat, combined with low tides in the middle of the afternoon, created dangerous combinations for animals like clams and mussels for more than six hours at a time. Observers say temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius occurred on some rocky shoreline habitats. Professor Dave Sauchyn of Canada’s University of Regina says this summer’s unprecedented heat occurred years earlier than predicted by models, in a sign that the climate emergency is deepening faster than expected.gallupsun.com
