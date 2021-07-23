In-person weddings resume in New York City

Even with coronavirus cases on the rise, New York City continues to reopen and the city's marriage bureau is resuming in-person weddings Friday.

You can get your marriage license in person, too. But unlike before the pandemic, you have to have an appointment.

"A lot of folks were waiting for this moment," said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. "A lot of folks have been waiting to get married. I can't tell you how many people I have talked to that said, 'We were planning on being married. We can't wait to get married.' Now it's time. New York City is coming back, and weddings are coming back."

A Washington Heights couple is proof that love conquers all -- even during a national pandemic.

Coincidentally, the reopening of the city's marriage bureau comes one day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation

Sae Feurtado and Richard Kissi tied the knot Friday at the Marriage Bureau in Lower Manhattan.

The city had been issuing marriage licenses online and weddings went virtual during the pandemic, but now many who depend on weddings are grateful for the return to in-person practices.

"It's been rough, I had to do Uber, Door Dash," George of Taxi Florist said. "Just to get by."

He's looking forward to selling bouquets and a little happiness.

"I play a small part in their big day," he said.

It's also a big day for Serenity Newson and Tyreke Punch. They fell in love at Shake Shack.

They got to drop their masks for the kiss before they head to the hospital where Newson will deliver their baby.

The bureau's goal is to issue 50 marriage licenses and conduct 50 weddings a day, that's about one every 15 minutes - depending on how quickly and safely they can move people through. But, the clerk expects demand will exceed capacity, at least in the early term.

