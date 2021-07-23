Let’s try this again, Audubon ready for new bids on high school renovation

(Audubon) Final plans and specifications have been finalized for Audubon High School’s revised building renovation project.

The goal was to have everything completed by the upcoming school year, but initial bids came in much higher than expected which forced the district to go back to the drawing board. Superintendent Eric Trager says, “A pretty extensive re-design process. A couple of major changes, one and probably most importantly is that we went from a six month project to a 15 month project. Our hope there is that it attracts more bidders so we have a more competitive bid day.”

As far as the plans themselves, changes were made to the heating and cooling equipment. “It was originally all located in the boiler room. After talking to some contractors it seemed to make sense to move that equipment closer to the area it serves. The equipment needs to be a little bit oversized because it’ll be outside instead of in a nice warm room, but you also save a bunch of money on piping. That was a big efficiency item.”

Another big difference is with their locker rooms. “We had planned a pretty major change to our locker room structure. We looked at that all again and we can accomplish a lot of the same things without changing the footprint so that’ll save some money there. We approved those final plans and specs. Those will go out to bidders on September 7th. We’ll have a bid opening on October 20th.”

They’ve delayed bidding until September 7th with the hope that contractors will be through their summer rush. Trager says they are doing everything they can to set themselves up for success.