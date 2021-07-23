Cancel
Premier League

Man City Aware of Necessary £225M Transfer Spend This Summer To Land Priority Targets

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 10 days ago

The Premier League champions have received a major boost in their pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane, with reports suggesting that Daniel Levy has allowed the 27-year-old to the Etihad Stadium.

It has been confirmed by multiple sources that City had an initial £100 million bid rejected for the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, who made his desire to leave the north London side very public towards the closing stages of the previous campaign.

However, City were thought to have made significant progress in their pursuit of Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish, though it has been stated that the midfielder's wishes were not known, with his boyhood club keen to extend his contract beyond 2025 this summer.

It has been reported by Martin Blackburn of The Sun that the Sky Blues are aware that bringing both Kane and Grealish to Manchester this summer will cost them a gigantic fee upwards of £225 million.

Pep Guardiola has made the attacking do his top targets heading into the 2021/22 season, with previous reports suggesting that the Manchester outfit will not be making a choice out of Kane and Grealish, and instead will be signing both players this summer should their respective clubs agree to sell.

It was further that City would need to offload at least one senior star if they are to complete both signings this summer, with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte all being linked with an exit.

City have been given renewed hope in their bid to land Kane this summer, with reports suggesting that the Champions League finalists are ready to convince Levy to cash in on his star striker by offering a figure reaching £160 million.

It was previously thought that the Etihad hierarchy had agreed a bumper deal for Grealish, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano provided the latest update on the 25-year-old's future.

Speaking live on his official Twitch channel, Romano mentioned that fresh updates on the midfielder's future can be expected in the coming days, saying: "It will take some days, we'll have some Grealish updates. Let's see, maybe in the next days I will give you something."

