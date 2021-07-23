AdventHealth Encourages Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19 Positive Diagnosis with Mild Symptoms
The treatment lessens the severity of the disease and reduces hospitalizations due to the virus. Ocala - As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, AdventHealth Ocala continues to encourage people who contract the virus to get a monoclonal antibody infusion within 10 days of experiencing symptoms. In clinical trials, monoclonal antibodies were shown to reduce hospitalizations and ER visits for patients at high risk for developing a more severe case of the disease.www.orlandomedicalnews.com
