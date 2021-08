Perhaps this morning you woke with those familiar butterflies in your stomach. If you love space, spaceflight, space exploration, and all it represents—technologically, spiritually, symbolically—every launch is an Event. Every launch represents a step forward, and carries with it hope, awe, and, yes, fear. Primally, we will probably never escape the sensation that strapping people to enormous explosives that blow up to rocket them out of Earth’s atmosphere is something we should not be able to do, some forbidden Promethean knowledge. It never feels routine, hence the butterflies. It is the closest we hairless, anxious hominids can feel to being gods. Every launch is a miracle and an achievement.