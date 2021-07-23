Cancel
Iowa State

Special Olympics Iowa Holding Event in Norwalk

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 10 days ago

Special Olympics Iowa is hosting a Fire Truck Pull Fundraiser event tomorrow in Norwalk, inviting teams to compete and pull a fire truck as fast as possible and raise funds for Special Olympics Iowa. SO Iowa Director of Law Enforcement Torch Run Megan Filipi tells KNIA News their annual event pulling planes at the airport had to be canceled this year due to the pandemic, but they found a great alternative and continued on with the idea.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

