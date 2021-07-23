Special Olympics Iowa Holding Event in Norwalk
Special Olympics Iowa is hosting a Fire Truck Pull Fundraiser event tomorrow in Norwalk, inviting teams to compete and pull a fire truck as fast as possible and raise funds for Special Olympics Iowa. SO Iowa Director of Law Enforcement Torch Run Megan Filipi tells KNIA News their annual event pulling planes at the airport had to be canceled this year due to the pandemic, but they found a great alternative and continued on with the idea.www.kniakrls.com
