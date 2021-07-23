Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys Will Become a Series at Amazon
Neil Gaiman’s work with the old gods isn’t done yet apparently since if you enjoyed or even watched American Gods on Starz, then the name Anansi should mean something to you. Of course, if you’re into African mythology then the trickster god that loved to tell stories, and was played by Orlando Jones, should be just as recognizable. While Anansi Boys isn’t a sequel or even connected to American Gods it does take a very familiar character and brings him to life just to kill him off since this story will be about Anansi’s sons, who have never met apparently, and will come together at some point in this story as it’s been described. The mere fact that this story is coming out now, years after Gaiman’s novel hit the shelves, is proof that his works are finally being given the type of respect they need and the visualization that might not have been adequate back in the day. The mention of old gods, of a modern-day world they find themselves in, and the lives they now lead, has been of great interest to many people.www.tvovermind.com
