Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys Will Become a Series at Amazon

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeil Gaiman’s work with the old gods isn’t done yet apparently since if you enjoyed or even watched American Gods on Starz, then the name Anansi should mean something to you. Of course, if you’re into African mythology then the trickster god that loved to tell stories, and was played by Orlando Jones, should be just as recognizable. While Anansi Boys isn’t a sequel or even connected to American Gods it does take a very familiar character and brings him to life just to kill him off since this story will be about Anansi’s sons, who have never met apparently, and will come together at some point in this story as it’s been described. The mere fact that this story is coming out now, years after Gaiman’s novel hit the shelves, is proof that his works are finally being given the type of respect they need and the visualization that might not have been adequate back in the day. The mention of old gods, of a modern-day world they find themselves in, and the lives they now lead, has been of great interest to many people.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Jones
Person
Neil Gaiman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
World Series
News Break
Arts
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Anansi Boys

Neil Gaiman’s ‘Anansi Boys’ Ordered to Series at Amazon. Don’t call it an American Gods sequel or spinoff. Anansi Boys, the 2005 fantasy novel from Neil Gaiman, has been ordered to series at Amazon. The six-episode limited series will begin…
Books & LiteraturePosted by
GamesRadar+

Amazon is bringing another Neil Gaiman book to the small screen

Amazon is set to adapt Neil Gaiman's fantasy novel, Anansi Boys. The novel follows Charlie Nancy, a man who's used to living in the shadow of his estranged father. However, when his father dies, Charlie discovers that he was actually Anansi, the trickster god of stories. He also finds out that he has a brother named Spider, and Spider's presence in his life threatens to turn everything upside down.
Books & LiteratureVulture

How to Listen to Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman for Free

As anyone with even the slightest knowledge of pop culture knows, adaptations of comic books and graphic novels continue to be all the rage. It’s for good reason: By combining visual and written storytelling mediums, comic books and graphic novels can help us build colorful, tangible worlds and mythology. Last year, Audible added another medium to that already-potent mixture with the release of The Sandman, the first installment of a multi-part original audio series based on the DC graphic novels by Neil Gaiman. Now, Audible is letting you experience that #1 New York Times audio best-seller for free (yes, free!), in anticipation of the upcoming second installment of the series, The Sandman: Act II.
TV SeriesComicBook

Amazon's Wheel of Time Poster Reveals When the Series Premieres

Straight from the show's Comic-Con @ Home panel this afternoon, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed when their TV adaptation of The Wheel of Time will premiere with the first teaser poster for the series. Though no specific date was announced, a November 2021 premiere was confirmed. Production on the show as haphazard due to shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic with cameras first rolling in September of 2019 and being forced to shut down in March of last year. Filming finally wrapped this year though but there was little down time as production on season two has already begun. Check out the full poster below!
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Michael Chernus Joins Rachel Weisz in Amazon's DEAD RINGERS Series

Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black, Spider-Man: Homecoming) is set to star alongside Rachel Weisz in Amazon’s upcoming Dead Ringers series, which is currently in development. This is an adaptation of David Cronenberg‘s 1988 psychological thriller. The original film starred Jeremy Irons, who played twin gynecologists who each begin...
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Rosie O’Donnell to Appear in Amazon’s Upcoming ‘A League of Their Own’ Series

Rosie O’Donnell will make a guest appearance in Amazon’s upcoming A League of Their Own, a spinoff of the movie that made her famous. The comedian and actress starred as Doris Murphy in Penny Marshall’s 1992 sports comedy-drama. It was O’Donnell’s first film role and helped catapult her to mainstream success after working several years as a standup comedian. Now she is set to return to where it all began.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

A Waterworld Sequel Series is Coming to Television

It would be amazing to see how many people actually remember Waterworld and how enthused they would be to see it come back as a streaming series instead of another movie. In a way, it does make sense considering that the movie wasn’t as great as people thought it was going to be, but there was a story there that was actually quite impressive, it was likely just ahead of its time and didn’t have the kind of technology that could have made it into the blockbuster it tried to be. But starting up a series 20 years after the original movie sounds like a necessity since casting for this series is bound to be something that will be kind of difficult to think about since it’s not likely that any of the cast members are going to come back unless we’re very lucky and can see them for a cameo or something. But it does feel that 20 years into the future that the Mariner, as he was known in the book adaptation, would still be living off the sea and keeping his own company since the look of uncertainty that crossed his face in the movie near the end was enough to make it clear that he wasn’t comfortable on land.
TV Seriesvanyaland.com

Here’s your first look at Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series

Well, the time is upon us, folks: On Tuesday, the world finally got its first look at Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, which has been the subject of much discussion and controversy. Centering around the Second Age of Middle Earth, which presumably means that’s when it became old enough to smoke and buy lottery tickets, the show is a prequel to the film series that we all know and love, yet is also a prequel to the prequel if you’re looking at this from the perspective of someone who likes the Hobbit films (and we are sure they exist). The show is apparently budgeted at around $450 million dollars (early reports had pegged it at a billion) but apparently there wasn’t enough cash to ensure that the stuntmen were totally safe from harm. Good god.

Comments / 0

Community Policy