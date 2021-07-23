Cancel
Review: M. Night Shyamalan's sees 'Old' people in an intriguing premise that fizzles out

By Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor about half of "Old," I was thinking "Yes, intriguing," "Creepy, sure" but, by the end, it was "Wait. All that was for this?" Although he adapted the screenplay from a graphic novel by Pierre-Oscar Levy and Frederick Peeters, "Old" is comfortable territory for director M. Night Shyamalan: Unsettling behavior. Dead folks. Ostentatious camera moves that remind us every frame includes exactly what he wants it to contain and nothing else, as exemplified by an extreme close-up of Rufus Sewell where there's only room for about one-third of his face.

